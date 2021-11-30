Bossip Video

Comedian Tiffany Haddish, 41, and her esteemed rapper boo Common, 50, have decided to press the breaks on their Hollyweird relationship. According to PEOPLE, a source close to the couple confirmed they wrapped up their romance due to their very busy schedules.

‘”They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source says.

The news of the split comes about two years after the pair initially met while working, ironically. Haddish and Common met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen where they became friends, Haddish previously revealed in an interview with Steve-O’s Wild Ride in August 2020.

Since then, they’ve both have had hefty schedules, including Tiffany executive producing and voicing Tuca in the Netflix/Adult Swim animated series Tuca & Bertie, guest-hosting on Ellen several times throughout the year, and winning a Grammy for her comedy album Black Mitzvah at the beginning on 2021.

Back in June of 2020, Common said that he was “grateful to have Tiffany” in his life after being asked about their relationship during an appearance on ‘The Kelly and Ryan Show’.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a Queen and just a beautiful person. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her and I’m grateful to have her in my life so, yeah. I’m happy.”

Around that same time, Common launched his own wellness focus YouTube channel called Com+Well sharing quality videos that focused on being in a healthy state overall.

Neither Tiffany nor Common have personally confirmed that their romance is over.

Are YOU shocked that these two have called it quits?