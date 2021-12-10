Bossip Video

There likely wasn’t a Kanye West fan who didn’t feel for the rapper last night as he unloaded all of his grief into a “Runaway” performance that was clearly a plea for his estranged wife’s attention. During his Free Larry Hoover concert, Yeezy openly begged Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back to me’ amid their divorce on Thursday night which his estranged wife attended.

With Kim somewhere reportedly in the arena, Kanye belted, emotionally, “I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.” The profound moment from the show even had “Kimberly” trending in reactions.

The Drake-assisted benefit show took place in Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum. West, 44, and Drake, 35, have been advocating for the release of Hoover, a former gang leader who was convicted of murder in the 1970s and is currently serving a life sentence. Kanye delighted fans by performing a melody of older hits as well as closing out the night with a duo “Forever” performance with Drake.

Kanye's 'Runaway' pleas, however, was one of the biggest trending topics last night.