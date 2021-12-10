Kanye Specifically Calls Out For ‘Kimberly’ To Run Back To Him During Benefit Concert With Drake

Kanye West is continuing to make very public, very romantic gestures in attempt to win his wife back.

The rapper made an impassioned plea for his wife “Kimberly” to run back at the end of performing “Runaway” during his and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has made it publicly known that he does not want a divorce from his wife. During his “Drink Champs” interview last month, he spoke out about wanting to keep his family together. West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, has publicly supported him by attending all of his “DONDA” pre-release events and reportedly sat with him at Virgil Abloh’s funeral. Kim also thanked Ye while accepting her People’s Choice Award for best fashion this week. According to TMZ reports, Kim was in attendance with her and Kanye’s oldest children, North and Saint at Thursday night’s show.

Kim is currently rumored to be dating comedian Pete Davidson.

What do you think about Kanye’s very public pleas to save his marriage? Do you think Kim has considered working things out? Only they truly know what they’ve been through but we can imagine it would have taken a lot of strength for Kim to file for divorce — wouldn’t that make it that much harder to call off the divorce?

What do the married folks out there think?