Oh, somebody got some ‘splaining to do!

Stuff like this is exactly why there will likely never be trust between Black Americans and police departments nationwide. An ESPN report details the arrest and subsequent death of former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. in rural Alabama.

Late Friday night, a police officer in Reform, Alabama (helluva name…) clocked Foster’s Jeep Wrangler pushing 92 in a 45. Upon attempting to make a traffic stop, Foster sped up and initiated a chase. He was only stopped when police in the neighboring town laid down spikes to blow out his tires. He was arrested without further incident and taken to jail. Once there, Foster reportedly beat a fellow inmate so badly that the man required medical attention then fought deputies who were attempting to handcuff him.

During his appearance in front of a judge, Foster refused to respond or answer any questions he would only demand a lawyer.

Based on police observations and how Foster behaved, the judge said Foster was “not mentally stable and a danger to himself and others” and ordered him held without bond for a mental evaluation at Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa.

Foster’s family has been forthcoming about Glenn’s mental health issues as he had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder but that is no reason for him to be dead while under police custody.

“I can’t get my son back, but we want whoever is responsible to pay for this,” said his mother, Sabrina Foster. “We want justice for our son,” said Foster’s father, Glenn Foster Sr. “It’s unfair. It’s inhumane. It’s just not right.”

According to REVOLT, attorney Ben Crump will represent the family in their pursuit of truth and justice. Our eyes will be watching this case very closely.