After a couple bumps in the roast, Kim Kardashian is finally one step closer to becoming a lawyer.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has finally passed the baby bar exam, meaning she’s a whole lot closer to her goal of becoming a real-life attorney. Since she’s currently in the middle of her divorce from Kanye West, her becoming a lawyer of her own could also move her once step closer to being a single woman (jk, she’s not becoming that kind of lawyer).

She took to Instagram on Monday, December 13 to share the news, posting some super-glam pics that seemingly have nothing to do with becoming a lawyer, but prove she can look good while doing it.