Bossip Video

Rawse!

After months of lavish cloth talk and money moves, the biggest bawse returned with his 10th studio album “Richer Than I Ever Been” that exudes effortless extravagance with a speckle of lemon pepper sprinkles as the final major release of 2021.

As expected, the buzzy album features eye-catching guest verses from Wale, Future, BLXST, Jazmine Sullivan, 21 savage, Benny the Butcher, The-Dream, Willie Falcon, Wiz Khalifa, Dreamdoll, Yungeen Ace, and Major Nine.

Mirroring his massive real-life success, the 12-track opus embodies a new level of excitement for his artistry while redefining RICH as more than money, but more importantly, happiness, health, family, self-reflection, and growth.

In an epic promo run, Rick Ross sat down with Rap Radar Founder and CEO Elliott Wilson and B-Dot for a legendary conversation about “Richer Than I Ever Been” and more on the floor at half-court in the Miami Heat’s FTX Arena.

He also took time to gush about his favorite holiday cocktails in a super fun zoom with media (including us, of course) who learned how he makes magic with Sovereign Brands spirits Luc Belaire (No. 1 brand in premium sparkling wine & champagne category in U.S), Bumbu (No. 1 premium rum brand in U.S), McQueen and the Violet Fog, and ultra smooth cognac Villon.

Peep his holly jolly cocktail recipes below:

Villonaire

Pour Villon over ice

Add a splash of Bumbu Crème

The Devil’s Bramble

1.5oz McQueen and the Violet Fog

1oz acai syrup

0.5oz

cranberry liqueur

1oz lemon juice bitters

Mix all in shaker with ice. Pour over ice and add lemon twist and blackberries for garnish.

Villon Mojito

5 Mint Leaves

2 oz

Villon

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

.5 oz Real Coconut

Muddle the mint in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until aromatic. Add the rum, lime juice, simple syrup, coconut, a handful of ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with lime slices and more mint.

Bumbu Old Fashioned

3 oz Original Bumbu

1 oz Spiced Demerara

6 dashes sycophant bitters

1 expressed Orange peel

2 brandied cherries

Combine the Bumbu, Spiced Demerara and bitters in a mixing glass. Strain the cocktail into a rocks glass over one large ice cube. Express with orange peel then add to cocktail with the cherries as garnish.

French 75

2 ounces

McQueen and the Violet Fog gin

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

3/4 ounce simple syrup

2 ounces Luc Belaire Gold

Long spiral lemon twist (for serving