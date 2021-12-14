Bossip Video

Earlier this year, Nelly revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, were no longer together. Now, she’s providing some more insight into what broke down their relationship.

On Tuesday, December 14, Jackson made a virtual appearance on The Real, where she opened up about her very public relationship with her ex-boyfriend. During her time on the show, the entrepreneur revealed exactly why she and Nelly called it quits after seven years together, explaining to co-host Loni Love and guest co-host Julissa Bermudez why she considers it “a break.”

“Ooh, Loni, you know what? My ex and I, we didn’t end on bad terms,” Shantel said before going on to explain further. “Seven years. We were together for seven years.”

After the comedian asked what led to their breakup, Jackson explained that distance along with conflicting schedules was a big issue.

“OK, so when we started our relationship, I was always on the road with him. Traveling, out of the country, on concerts, all that good stuff. But then, when it came to a point where I was home more often building my company Shoe Gummi or just working on my brand, and him being on the road, me being on the road less with him, we started to grow apart,” she explained. “And it just became an issue with, ‘you know what? what are we doing? what are we gonna do?’ And, we just had to come to the realization of look, let’s take this time and see if this split is going to bring it back full circle for us and honestly, that’s what we’re doing.”

That’s when Bermudez asks if that explanation means this is more of a “break” than a break-up, with Shantel admitting the couple could get together again down the line.

“Yeah, you can say that. A break, split, but I feel like it’s important that we take the time to just do it,” Jackson continued. “Me personally, I feel like it’s important for me, because if our relationship is gonna come back, it’s gonna come back. If this break is going to stop that, then it’s kind of inevitable, if that makes sense.”

Nelly and Shantel started dating in 2014, but after 7 years together, news of their split shocked fans earlier this year.

The actress confirmed that they called it quits in August 2021, when a fan asked her on Instagram if she was still with Nelly, adding “I love seeing u guys together.” Jackson took time to reply to the follower and set the record straight, writing, “No we’re not… just friends.”

When The Shade Room posted about the news of their split, they highlighted their 7-year relationship in the headline, which Nelly took issue with. He went straight to the comments to set the record straight. “Well actually just 5years ended 2019,” he wrote in the comments section of the story. “Haven’t been together for the past 2…!!! ok now y’all know..!! #FACTS.” Interestingly enough, in an interview with ET in late 2020, he called Jackson “the one” and said they were “working towards” getting engaged. Now, four months later, Shantel is standing firm on their relationship having lasted 7 years, and it looks like she’s open to reconciliation.

Check out more from Jackson's interview up above