Heyyy Miss Jackson

After 5 (or 7) seemingly happy years together, platinum-selling rapper Nelly ended things with Shantel Jackson who revealed that they’re just friends in a response to a fan on Instagram.

While this came as a shock to many hoping for a happy ending, Shantel didn’t share any additional information on when or why they might have broken up–but her “friend” Nelly did.

“Well actually just 5years ended 2019,” he wrote under the Shade Room post about their breakup after 7 years together. “Haven’t been together for the past 2…!!! ok now y’all know..!! #FACTS.”

While the singer obviously knows more about his relationship than we do, this timeline doesn’t exactly match up with what he’s been saying publicly over the past couple years.

Just last year, Nelly gushed about settling down with Jackson during his time on Dancing With The Stars.

In a poorly-aged interview with ET, he called Jackson “the one” and said they were “working towards” getting engaged.

“She’s great. She’s really dope. We have a great time, and we understand each other,” said Nelly back in October. “We have so much in common. She grew up in the inner city, she knows what it’s like to go through certain things in life when you grow up in the inner city.” “She’s very driven, very passionate about the things she does and she doesn’t accept anything but wanting to be better. And that’s what I love. That’s exactly what I love,” he added.

That night, Nelly even dedicated his dance to Jackson before delivering his highest-scoring performance of the season.

“I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it,” said Nelly in the DWTS feature. “We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

With Nelly in her rear view, Miss Jackson has been firing off premium thirst traps with a newly single glow that’s sizzling the gram.

