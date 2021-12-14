Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish still has Common on her mind and she’s not afraid to show it.

While the comedian hasn’t yet publicly commented on her breakup with the rapper, she seemingly poked a little fun at their relationship during a recent trip to Colombia.

This week, Haddish took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of her and a man that she jokingly said bore a resemblance to her ex…without saying so outright.

“Does anyone know who this guy is? I met him in Columbia [sic] and I can’t remember his name. He just looks so common,” she joked in the caption.

Once reposted by Hollywood Unlocked, Haddish took to the comments to add:

“Look three shoots of Vodka and a dark night club in Colombia. You would think it’s him too. But I found him now thanks you y’all. I talked to him today he is sweet and got some time hangout. Funny how that works.”

Could she be throwing some shade at her ex-boo’s lack of free time?

Related Stories Officially A Wrap: Common Breaks Silence On Tiffany Haddish Break Up — “We Weren’t Feeding The Relationship”

She Not Ready: Tiffany Haddish & Common Reportedly Wrap Up Their One-Year Relationship Over THIS Tiffany Haddish and Common called it quits in late November after dating for a little over a year. Comments from a source revealed the two were too busy with their respective careers to be in a serious relationship. Later, the rapper confirmed that explanation in an interview for Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored. Since pandemic restrictions have eased, Common explained that both of them have been busy with their careers as he films the Apple TV+ series Wool and Haddish works on Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot in Atlanta.

“It really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don’t think the love really dispersed. … We weren’t feeding the relationship. … Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do,” Common said, per People. “We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people.”

He went on to say that the breakup was “mutual,” even calling Haddish, “one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I’ve met in life.”