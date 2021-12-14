Bossip Video

Former Red Sox legend and World Series MVP David “Big Papi” Ortiz and his wife Tiffany Ortiz are going their separate ways, according to an announcement Tiffany shared to friends and family on her Instagram feed. After over two decades legally married, Tiffany shared in writing that they’ve decided to move forward “not as a couple.”

Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.

According to People, the couple shares two children, D’Angelo and Alexandra, together. David also has a daughter, Jessica, from a previous relationship.

Tiffany reportedly started dating David in 1996, six years before walking down the aisle in 2002. Nearly 20 years after taking vows, the 47-year-old mother revealed the news on Monday, making headlines about the split. Tiffany founded the David Ortiz Children’s Fund in 2007, a foundation in David’s name to help fund the bills of children in need of surgery. David, 46, has not commented or made a statement about the divorce.

This break-up isn’t the first time the couple has gone through marital tribulations. Reportedly Ortiz filed for divorce from Tiffany back in 2013, but the couple quietly reconciled the following year.

Tiffany noted that during a 2018 interview with The Boston Herald that they “separated for a while.” “We did, but we missed each other terribly,” said Tiffany.