David Ortiz Released From The Hospital Weeks After Dominican Republic Shooting 

David Ortiz Finally Released From The Hospital Weeks After Shooting

According to TMZ Sports, David Ortiz has been released from the hospital where he’s been recuperating from a nearly fatal gunshot wound he suffered in the Dominican Republic.

“Big Papi” was discharged this week from a Boston Hospital and went home with family.

Big Papi was reportedly discharged Friday from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and was sent home with his family. The former Red Sox slugger will continue his rehabilitation at his house, where he'll be monitored by full-time nurses. Ortiz will have doctors regularly check in on him as he continues to heal.

He’ll also have his personal doctor regularly check in on him as well.