Saweetie is willing to do whatever it takes to beat the stiff twerking allegations.

While everyone agrees Saweetie is absolutely STUNNING and her success isn’t up for debate, the rapper’s live performances have always been at the receiving end of some criticism. Whether it’s her perceived inability to freestyle or some questionable choreography, any time the West coast native performs, people online are going to voice their opinions.

Most recently, the “My Type” artist performed at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Philadelphia, where she sang some of her biggest hits and danced alongside some other women onstage. Unfortunately for Saweetie, though, once footage of her performance made it online, the negative comments immediately started flooding in.

While the rapper has never confirmed having any kind of work done to her body, fans have assumed the artist got a BBL a few years back when her body changed drastically overnight. While her curvaceous figure is clearly beloved by many, those surgeries tend to produce a derriere that’s more for suited for photos than live, in-action, which could explain the stiff twerking Saweetie displayed at Jingle Ball. Fans were also quick to criticize her breath work and lip-syncing during the performance.

Whether or not her rear-end is au naturale, fans weren’t impressed by her dance moves, and a fter several clips went viral online, the GRAMMY-nominated rapper became a trending topic on Twitter. But, being the PR professional that she is, Saweetie had a reply ready, posting a rump-shaking redo on Instagram in reference to all the chatter.

“I heard i was the best twerker in da worrrrrrld 😛😛😛,” she wrote in her caption, clearly poking fun at all of the criticsm coming her way. She went on to encourage her fans to post videos doing the same, saying she will repost her favorite videos.