Rapper Saweetie has broken her silence after rumors that she and rapper Lil Baby were dating caused chaos across the internet.

The contention kicked off after the “Tap In” rapper shared a photo of her sitting on the lap of a mystery man on Instagram that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors. The fan chatter seemingly caused some friction between these two stars after Lil Baby seemingly slammed Saweetie for sharing the suspicious photo in tweets, citing that someone was looking for “clout” by using his likeness.

Saweetie’s ex-boyfriend, Quavo, even chimed in on the rumor insinuation that he wanted to “swap” women with Lil Baby — which fans thought was very rude, to say the least! Throughout the height of the drama, Sweetie quietly removed the photo and finally seemed to address the controversy in a tweet simply writing in all caps:

“BUILT TO LAST”

I know that’s right! Miss Saweetie still hasn’t addressed any of this drama directly. Instead, she’s been busy resharing posts about her two recent Grammy nods.

Saweetie seems focused on the Grammys ahead, speaking on the acknowledgment with Billboard recently. “I think everything is falling into place as it should be,” Saweetie told Billboard early Wednesday afternoon.