“Marriage Boot Camp” Finale Exclusive: What Deception Did The Lie Detector Test Discover About N.O.R.E And Neri?! [VIDEO]

The season finale has arrived for “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” Will you be watching?

We’re just a day away from the season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”. The new episode arrives Thursday, December 16th and the coaches are bringing out the lie detector to find out what’s really going on at the root of these relationships. When Judge Toler reveals N.O.R.E and Neri’s lie detector results discovered deception, how will the couple react? We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below:

Here’s a synopsis of the full episode:

It’s the last day of boot camp and it’s time for the ultimate decision: leave together or apart? At least one person in each couple is not keeping it 100 and the truth is finally revealed. Can love prevail or will today be the last straw?

Have you been following “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” this season? Which couple has you rooting for them the most? We’ve really been pushing for Monie and Tuff to get past all of their old baggage but we’re always rooting for love to win PERIOD.

The new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, December 16 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV