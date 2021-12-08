“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Tuff Says He And Monie Never Had Problems… Until The Cheating Started!

Happy Hump Day! Will the couples on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” be able to conquer their problems and come together?

It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure that shows Monie and Tuff as they discuss their intimacy issues. Monie points out that Tuff is never present, while Tuff blames infidelity for all of their problems. Will Tuff open up and let Monie in, or will they leave Boot Camp single?

Monie Love is BOSSIP fam so we’re really hoping “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” can work some magic on her and Tuff’s relationship!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The couples take a lie detector test to determine whether they’re being truthful to their partners about the core issue in their relationship. Drama erupts when they learn that, for the first time in history, at least one person lied in each couple.

SMH. Are y’all surprised? We’re just shocked it’s taken this long for every couple on the show to have a liar among them in the group on the lie detector episode!

A brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday, December 9 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT