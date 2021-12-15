Bossip Video

Smh…

The saga of Jussie Smollett and the fugazi hate crime has finally been put to bed but his reputation will be tarnished for quite some time if not forever following a guilty verdict of several felonies. We’ve seen Hollywood stars recover from worse debacles but it’s going to take some time for the stench to wear off.

It goes without saying that a great many people who loudly and proudly supported Smollett are probably very disappointed by what has been revealed to be true. Jussie clearly lied to those people and that might be worse for his reputation than being found guilty in court.

According to ABC7 Chicago, those who received Jussie’s lies are not the only ones who are disappointed. The sole Black juror in the case is now speaking out about just how unbelievable Smollet’s testimony was and it sounds like he took no pleasure in finding the actor guilty.

63-year-old Andre Hope says that he just couldn’t fathom anything Smollett said being true because of the outrageous nature of the lie, especially the part about the noose, “As an African American person, I’m not putting that noose back on at all.”

Hope goes on to say that he wasn’t familiar with Smollett prior to this trial but he struggles with why someone would throw their life and career away for something so…dumb.

“I still have not figured out a motive for why he did, why this had to even happen,” Hope said. “He was a star.”

He also echoed the sentiment that a vast majority of people put forth initially upon first hearing the news.

“Two o’clock in the morning. Cold outside. When you just use your common sense as what’s there, yeah it just, it didn’t add up,” said Hope.

As much as people wanted to grant Jussie grace, the story didn’t make sense then and it still doesn’t now.