Doing good in the D

Multi-platinum artist and philanthropist Big Sean teamed up with the Sean Anderson Foundation to spread Christmas cheer by gifting 150 youths from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan with a special screening of mega-anticipated superhero film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“I want to wish a happy holiday to everyone and hope the BGCSM youth enjoy ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as much as I plan to,” said Big Sean in a video message to the kids. “I haven’t been this hyped about a movie since Black Panther super ready to experience the Multiverse. Let’s Go!!!!”

Excited kids flooded the Emagine Royal Oak theater for a night of web-slingin’ fun, popcorn and fizzy drinks.

Big Sean and his mother, Myra Anderson—co-founders of the Sean Anderson Foundation–continue to play active roles in the lives of Detroit youth and families not only through fun activities like movie screenings and the annual D.O.N. Weekend but also collaborations in support of BGCSM.

"My vision for the Sean Anderson Foundation is simply to make the lives of young people better," wrote Big Sean on the foundation website.

‘Drink Champs’ Calamity: Kanye Calls Signing Big Sean ‘The Worst Thing I’ve Ever Done’ “I want to be an inspiration to young people, by showing them that hard work and determination pay off, to be an example of what can happen when you follow your dreams, and to be an instrument of encouragement for us all to help ourselves and to support one another. Detroit and the entire country have shown me so much love and I passionately want to return that love.”

The 95-year-old organization has reimagined the future of after-school learning and continues to expand to better support the needs of our changing youth, ensuring that they are career, start-up and homeowner ready.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” debuts exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.