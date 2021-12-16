Bossip Video

Big Sean responds to Kanye West’s “Drink Champs “comments, saying he loves Ye but those comments were “b**ch azz s**t.”

Last month, Kanye West did a surprise interview with “Drink Champs” that instantly became one of the biggest interviews of the year. During his appearance, he was open and honest with every question N.O.R.E asked him, but it’s the information he volunteered that caused the massive headlines.

Ye revealed to N.O.R.E that signing Big Sean was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.” This comment didn’t sit well with Big Sean, who had just been at Ye’s Sunday Service just days before the interview aired and even took pictures with West and his DONDA basketball team.

Sean took to social media to reveal he suspected something foul happened, because N.O.R.E asked him to come on the show shortly after it was announced Ye was a guest. Well, Big Sean made his trip to see N.O.R.E and in the clips from the podcast, it seems like he didn’t hold back his feelings. Still, he’s got a lot of love for Ye.

“I love Kanye, bro,” Sean said. “I love him for the opportunity he gave me, and all these things. But I thought what he said was some b*** a** s***.”

Big Sean’s “Drink Champs” interview airs on REVOLT linear channels on Thursdays at 10 pm ET and will be distributed on YouTube and the REVOLT app on Saturday, December 18th.

You can catch a preview of the interview below.