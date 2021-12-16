BOSSIP Holiday Movie Guide: Our Fave Film Fanatics Get Festive And Flirty With “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” And “Holidate”

The holidays are here and we’re getting festive with our film picks!

This holiday season we’re all looking for fun and festive content to consume with the whole family and BOSSIP’s film fanatics Courtney Bledsoe, Stephon Bishop and Janeé Bolden are back once again to give their takes on the films ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ and ‘Holidate’ which are both available on Netflix.

A sequel to ‘The Princess Switch,’ ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again,’ is a romantic comedy film directed by Mike Rohl. The movie stars Vanessa Hudgens in multiple roles. Set two years after the first film, Hudgens’ character Stacy Juliette De Novo Wyndham is now Princess of Belgravia, married to Prince Edward Wyndham of Belgravia. Hudgens also plays Lady Margaret Katherine Claire Delacourt, Queen of Montenaro (former Duchess of Montenaro) as well as Margaret’s cousin Lady Fiona Pembroke. Nick Sagar plays Margaret’s love interest, Kevin Richards, who also happens to be Stacy’s best friend and former business partner in his bakery. While Margaret is preparing to ascend to the throne of Montenaro following the death of the King and the decision of his son Howard to abdicate, she’s ended her relationship with Kevin who has been running the bakery on his own in Chicago and keeping busy with his daughter Olivia. Stacy makes a surprise visit on her way to the coronation and finds Kevin miserable since the breakup. She manages to convince him and Olivia to join her and the Prince for the festivities in Montenaro. Once there, Margaret and Kevin find their feelings for each other are strong, but things get complicated due to some plotting going on by Margaret’s cousin Fiona and Margaret’s chief of staff Count Antonio Rossi — who has his own designs on romancing the Queen.

Our second selection, ‘Holidate,’ stars Emma Roberts as Sloane Benson and Luke Bracey as Jackson. Kristin Chenoweth is also memorable in her role as Sloane’s Aunt Susan. Fed up with being single on the holidays, two virtual strangers – Sloane and Jackson agree to be each other’s platonic plus ones all year long. As you can probably already guess, keeping their feelings at bay proves to be harder than these two initially imagined. We don’t want to give too much away but the jaded singles have their share of adventures together over a year of fake holidates.

Make sure to watch the BOSSIP Holiday Movie Guide for our takes on ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ and ‘Holidate!‘ Both films are streaming now on Netflix!