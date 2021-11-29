BOSSIP Holiday Movie Guide: Our Chatty Champs Talk ‘King Richard’ And ‘The Christmas Story’

Tis the season for quality entertainment time with the fam!

With the holidays ahead and family friendly entertainment on our minds, we gathered up our gang of film fanatics, including BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden and comedians Stephon Bishop and Courtney Bledsoe to watch ‘King Richard‘ and the 1983 holiday classic ‘The Christmas Story.’ King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father, instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, Venus and Serena Williams!

Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. This epic biographical drama film was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and stars Will Smith as King Richard, Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandy” Price and Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as the young Williams sisters. This true story of black excellence will inspire the world and is an incredibly warm and motivating watch for the whole family.

In addition to ‘King Richard,’ our in-house movie critics also took a closer look at longtime Christmas classic, ‘The Christmas Story.’ Most folks have seen the film multiple times and likely treasure familiar moments, like how young Ralphie wanted only one thing that Christmas: a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle or how his group of friends have a horrifying scare after Flick accepts a “triple dog dare” from Schwartz to stick his tongue onto the school flagpole. When his tongue freezes onto the pole he’s stuck out in the elements until assistance arrives from the local police and fire department to free him. Those are just a few of the memorable scenes from the film.

Check out the Bossip Movie Guide for more!

‘King Richard’ is currently in theaters and on HBO Max. ‘The Christmas Story’ is now available on Hulu, HBO Max, and Sling TV.