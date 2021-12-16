Kim Kardashian is finally opening up about what she said to Kanye West as he traveled around wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in support of then-President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with Bari Weiss, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star talks about the arguments she had with her estranged husband during the height of his support for Trump, which she previously stayed quiet about.

When asked about Ye donning a MAGA hat on SNL in 2018, Kardashian admitted that she learned a valuable lessong from the experience, regardless of her negative views about the garment. Kim admitted she was “very nervous” at the time and “didn’t want” her then-husband to wear the hat.

“I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn’t going to go on because he wanted to be who he is,” Kardashian said in the interview, which was shared on Thursday. “I’m very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.’ And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that’s what he believes in? Why can’t he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him.”