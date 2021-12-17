Bossip Video

NeNe Leakes is indeed dating a new man just three months after her husband’s passing, but she’s reportedly doing so with her late spouse’s blessing.

As previously reported fans of the reality star were shocked to see her coupled up in pics taken by FreddyO with a lavender-suited gentleman named Nyonisela Sioh at her surprise 54th birthday party.

In particular, fans were shocked that the former Real Housewife of Atlanta was seen openly dancing and posing for pics with the businessman/ owner of Nyoni Couture just three months after her husband Gregg Leakes passed away from colon cancer.

According to Access Hollywood, however, NeNe’s late spouse gave his blessing for his wife to “move on” and find love again before he lost his cancer battle on September 1, 2021.

Not only that but Access Hollywood reports that Nyonisela and NeNe are already “in love” and made their relationship official earlier this week.

The news outlet adds that NeNe’s planning the dapper gentleman, who’s been sharing birthday tributes on his InsaStory, a b-day party.

“The two officially became boyfriend and girlfriend on Tuesday, ahead of her birthday party but have been together for the last months, with the source adding that the two are “in love.” The couple have also just jetted off to Miami where she’s planning a huge birthday bash for him following her own celebration in Atlanta, according to the source.”

Oh, another Niyonisela and NeNe birthday sighting?? Now, that will be interesting to see.

What do YOU think about NeNe Leakes dating her new man reportedly with her late husband Gregg’s blessing?