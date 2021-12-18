Bossip Video

R&B singer Tank is pushing through some difficult health problems to finish what he says will be his final album.

Earlier this year, the “Maybe I Deserve” singer revealed that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other. He was also diagnosed with an “extreme case of vertigo.”

Now, the 45-year-old is working on his farewell to the industry with his final album, R&B Money, due to arrive on Feb. 4. This week, Tank told PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein that it wasn’t easy adjusting to making music with his newfound health issues, but he was determined to pull through, regardless.