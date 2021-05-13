Bossip Video

On Wednesday, May 12, R&B singer Tank revealed that he’s suffering from some major health issues right now, which includes losing his hearing.

He posted a heartbreaking message to his Instagram page this week, in which the singer revealed he is going completely deaf in one ear and losing hearing in the other. He went on to say that he can’t walk in a straight line, saying he doesn’t know what caused this sudden problem.

“I’m going completely deaf in my right ear. I’m kind of losing sound in my left. Dizzy. Can’t walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere,” he said in the video. “Don’t know how or why. Seen the doctors. Got MRI and all that good stuff going on. Medication.”

Even though the footage is somber, Tank went on to say that he’s not giving up on his health or his life goals because of these ailments. He also offered his fans words of encouragement–even though he’s the one going through such a difficult time.

“No matter what you’re going through, no matter where you find yourself,” he continued, “Whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you. Keep going, keep pushing.”

The star ended his video by telling fans he will keep us all updated about his progress while he battles hearing loss.

Fans in the comments offered words of encouragement and their prayers over the unexpected situation, sending good vibes over to Tank during such a difficult time.

His wife, Zena Foster, also commented on the video, writing, “I love you babe, and don’t worry I can talk louder 📢”

Tank’s hearing condition rings similarities to what happened back in December to Jessie J. The “Moonlight” singer revealed that she suffered from Meniere’s disease, a disorder of the inner ear that can lead to dizzy spells and hearing loss. At the time, Jessie recalled being “completely deaf” in her right ear and unable to “walk in a straight line.”

Let’s pray that Tank gets his hearing restored!