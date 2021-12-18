Bossip Video

Amber Rose may have already taken back the father of her second child…despite admittedly being cheated on a dozen times.

A couple months ago, Amber revealed publicly that her longtime boyfriend and baby daddy Alexander “AE” Edwards cheated on her with at least 12 women, and social media was sent into an absolute frenzy. As if fans weren’t already on the entrepreneur’s side, AE went on a podcast to talk about the situation and completely degraded the mother of his child the whole time, making his acts that much more egregious.

Fast forward to a couple weeks ago and Edwards posted a whole apology on Instagram talking about how he wants his family back.

“You’re an amazing person and a wonderful mother to our boys,” AE wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused you, my son Slash, and my stepson Sebastian. All I want is my family back, and I’m willing to do anything to make things right. Please forgive me.”

While fans assumed a reconciliation wasn’t gonna happen after such terrible infidelity, the pair were spotted together just a few days later, first leading to speculation that they’re getting back together.

This week, the (former?) couple was seen together on a getaway to Dubai, further leading us all to believe these two are really trying to make it work. On December 17, TheShadeRoom shared a video of the pair, who can be seen posing with one another and really enjoying themselves.

That same day, Edwards posted a pic of his own, wanting fans to know he and his girl were together, adding some flaming heart emojis above the IG Story selfie.

It’s safe to say Rose’s fans aren’t happy about this news, wanting her to know her next pleas about how terrible the relationship might be will get ignored. “Girl don’t come crying to us again 😒,” one commenter wrote. “Why do people come on the internet to complain about people they are not going to leave? Save the embarrassment,” said another.

While these two still haven’t confirmed their relationship, a couple’s vacation to Dubai certainly seems like more than just co-parenting.

Godspeed, Amber.