Larsa Pippen finally breaks her silence and denies any beef between her and ex-bestie Kim Kardashian.

The “The Real Housewives of Miami” star made things very clear by commenting on a Page Six Instagram post about the shady comment Larsa made during the season four premiere of “RHOM.” “All love no shade ❤️,” she wrote under the post.

In a RHOM confessional, the model alluded to a lot of rumors that have been surfacing over the years that involve her NBA Hall of Fame ex-husband and longtime BFF, Kim K.

“People thought I wouldn’t make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends.

During an interview Friday with Access Hollywood, Larsa opened up about her relationship with Kim.

“We are friendly, we’re friends. You know what, I think the whole situation that happened before me kind of dictated how I was perceived from people that don’t know anything about it.”

She then went into detail about her rumored romantic history with Khloé Kardashian’s on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Which could indeed be another reason for the families parting ways.

“I’m like, how did I fall into this?” she said, “I love them [the Kardashian family], my children love them. Our families are so intertwined.”

Fans took notice to the two unfollowing each other in mid November and regardless of what rumors are being tossed around, Larsa still believes the fallout with the SKIMS CEO had a lot to do with Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West.

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that,” she said of the rapper, 44, on a podcast in November 2020. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim.”

Kim still hasn’t spoken on the alleged beef and she hasn’t taken Kanye West back either so we won’t hold our breath on Larsa and Kim rekindling their friendship anytime soon.

Are you tuning into season 4 of RHOM? Let us know below!