Bossip Video

“They can steal the recipe but the sauce won’t taste the same”—Kim Kardashian would definitely understand this caption better than anyone so we get why she felt comfortable enough to use it.

Fans went into speculation that Kim Kardashian dissed her ex-BFF Larsa Pippen over a savage comparison made in the trailer for Peacock’s revival of “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

Fellow castmate Adrianna de Moura entertained the pettiness that’s been brewing for years by saying to Larsa,

“You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never going to be!”

Soon after the trailer was aired, Kim took to her Instagram to post a selfie along with the catchy caption, and immediately fans assumed the SKIMS founder was throwing shade towards Larsa.

A fan commented “If this is the shade she was throwing, I am alll here for the pettiness,” Kim responded:

“No shade throwing, I don’t do subs. I want everyone to win. I just had a good caption LOL.”

The BFF’s discontinued their friendship during Kim’s marriage to Kanye West. Larsa suggested Kanye would dictate who his wife hung out with.

“He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that,” she said in a podcast chat in November 2020. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim. If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. … I will survive,” she added. “I want everyone to be happy!”

Now that Kim and Kayne have split and her new romance with Pete Davidson is slowly flourishing, maybe the besties can rekindle their relationship and pick up where they left off.

Check out the “The Real Housewives of Miami” premiering Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock.

Play

Will you be tuning in? Let us know below!