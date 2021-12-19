Bossip Video

Lil Durk is ready to take his relationship with India Royale to the next level!

Lil Durk got down on one knee last night in front of thousands of concert goers at the WGCI Jam in his hometown of Chicago to pop the question and of course India said yes!

He popped it off by pulling out a huge, beautiful ring and getting down on one knee as fans continued screaming for the happy couple.

He then proceeded to ask, “Can we have it quiet in here one time?”

As the crowd settled down, Durk then gave all his attention to India and continued pouring out his heart.

“You know I love you to death. You’ve been holding me down when I was going through a lot. You’re the realest and I just love you to death. Would you want to be my wife?”

As India replied yes, friends and family members of the happy couple, including Durks kids were jumping for joy in excitement.

Durk and India have been dating for sometime now and Durk has always made it very clear that his love for India ran deep. They have been through a number of things, including a shoot-out at a failed home invasion that attempted to rob them.

Durk has experienced a lot of losses over the past couple years from King Von to his older brother D-Thang, so it’s refreshing to see him happy and celebrating love.

Durk also makes it a point to include India’s name in a lot of his projects and even titling one of his songs after her.

The pair share a daughter together and Durk has mentioned that he’s ready to welcome a son from India into the world pretty soon.

Congratulations to the couple!!