Bossip Video

Lil Durk and India Royale both fired back at rumors they called it quits after observing negative internet chatter about their relationship.

The couple began trending on social media on Thursday night after fans speculated they had gone their separate ways when fans noticed India deleted her Instagram posts with Durk. At the same time, the “Back in Blood” rapper cleared his entire account as India noticeably unfollowed him. The timing of the IG changing seemed peculiar since a blog posted supposed “evidence” of Durk cheating with an unknown person.

Some fans believed the report, despite the murky “evidence.” However, the speculation quickly died after Durk and India went live to address the rumors themselves.

After firing up his IG live last night, the couple assured fans that they are “4eva,” responding to the rumors Thursday night. Durk spoke directly to doubters as India laughed in the background.

“Y’all want us to break up so bad.”

The rapper went a little step further to respond to the breakup rumors by posting a picture of himself and India kissing.

“Y’all know damn well this shit 4eva,” he captioned the photo.

So far Durk has not addressed the rumors of him cheating directly, but for now, we know he and his girl are doing well at least.