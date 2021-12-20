At this point, it seems impossible for the leads in a Spider-Man franchise not to fall in love.
Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland were caught taking their onscreen romance into real life over the summer as they were seen kissing in a car in Los Angeles. Amid the release of their latest film together, the pair seems to be going strong, but the higher-ups involved in the Sony trilogy are still worried about the ultimate fate of their relationship.
In an interview with The New York Times on December 17, the film’s producer Amy Pascal revealed that she tried to warn Tom and Zendaya against dating shortly after they were cast…but, obviously, that didn’t work.
“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal said. “Don’t go there—just don’t. Try not to.”
The former Sony executive added that our current Peter Parker and MJ weren’t the first leading actors she tried to lecture against coupling up either.
“I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone],” she explained. “It can just complicate things, you know?”
As we know now, despite her advice, the stars all came to the same conclusion: “They all ignored me,” Pascal said.
While Amy didn’t give them the same lecture, the first instance of MJ and Peter’s romance translating off-screen was between actors Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst while shooting the very first film in 2002. They started dating during the first film and broke up before the second.
I was concerned they wouldn’t get the same chemistry back, but it was just me worrying,” Sam Raimi, director of the first Spider-Man trilogy, told the Sydney Morning-Herald in 2007. “They really like each other, I think, very much. And that relationship probably just added to their ability to trust each other.”
Andrew and Emma’s relationship lasted a lot longer, dating for four years after meeting on set before they confirmed their amicable breakup in 2015.
Now, with reports of Tom Holland wanting to take a break from acting to start a family, we can only hope his relationship with Zendaya doesn’t meet the same fate.
