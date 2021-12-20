Bossip Video

At this point, it seems impossible for the leads in a Spider-Man franchise not to fall in love.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya and Tom Holland were caught taking their onscreen romance into real life over the summer as they were seen kissing in a car in Los Angeles. Amid the release of their latest film together, the pair seems to be going strong, but the higher-ups involved in the Sony trilogy are still worried about the ultimate fate of their relationship.

In an interview with The New York Times on December 17, the film’s producer Amy Pascal revealed that she tried to warn Tom and Zendaya against dating shortly after they were cast…but, obviously, that didn’t work.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal said. “Don’t go there—just don’t. Try not to.”

The former Sony executive added that our current Peter Parker and MJ weren’t the first leading actors she tried to lecture against coupling up either.

“I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone],” she explained. “It can just complicate things, you know?”