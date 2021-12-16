Bossip Video

Tom Holland and Zendaya are finally letting fans get a tiny glimpse at their real-life relationship–but that doesn’t mean they’re comfortable getting any cozier onscreen.

Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the third film in a trilogy for Holland’s Spider-Man, making the stakes in this movie higher than ever. As fans wait to see what happens when the movie comes out later today, there are a lot of questions we need answered, like: are Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield actually in the film? But one thing it’s safe to say none of us were wondering is whether or not Peter Parker and MJ share a sex scene.

But alas, since The Eternals became the first Marvel film to include a sex scene, there are questions about what the next movie to push the boundaries will be–but Zendaya and Tom both agree it shouldn’t be theirs.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise,” the actor told Yahoo Entertainment of his teenage alter ego having sex scenes. “We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love.”

Zendaya echoed that same message while adding another reason: “Peter Parker is like a little brother.”

That declaration from his girlfriend caused Holland to double down on his objections, saying, “No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible.”

Ahhhh, Tom…so sweet and naïve. Stay off the internet.

As for their real life romance, Zendaya posted a sweet message to her boyfriend on Instagram on Wednesday, breaking her own rule of keeping her love life private.

Just as Holland called Z, “My MJ” in a birthday post a few months ago, she referred to her boyfriend as, “My Spider-Man,” writing: “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️ @tomholland2013.”

She went on to share an old photo of Tom in a Spidey suit as a kid, along with a cute photo onset where he playfully flips his gf off.

Absolutely adorable.