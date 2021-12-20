Bossip Video

FOX Sports Films and athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED’s “Elite Youth” is back for a third season of high-energy hoops from the most talented young ballers in all the land.

Airing over four consecutive weeks, the series follows the country’s top high school basketball players through the 2021 Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL), revealing the trials and tribulations of high school life, high-stakes college recruitment and basketball stardom, all before the age of 18.

After a year off due to the pandemic, the EYBL returns bigger than ever in an NBA-inspired two-week bubble format. Emotions run high as the best talent in the country battle it out for college scholarships and bragging rights to be crowned Peach Jam tournament champions.

The upcoming season includes interviews and appearances by NBA all-stars Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook and will feature top-college basketball prospects including:

Kyle Filipowski | Wilbraham, Mass. | Committed to DUKE

Matt Filipowski | Wilbraham, Mass. | Undeclared

Jalen Duren | Montverde, Fla. | Committed to MEMPHIS TIGERS

Derrick Lively II | Bellefonte, Penn. | Committed to DUKE

Dariq Whitehead | Newark, New Jersey | Committed to DUKE

Judah Mintz | Washington, DC | Not currently committed to a team

Dior Johnson | Napa, Calif. | Committed to OREGON DUCKS

Chris Bunch | Mount Pleasant, Utah | Committed to SYRACUSE

Vincent Iwuchukwu | Montverde, Fla. | Committed to USC TROJANS

Jordan Walsh | Cedar Hill, Texas | Committed to ARKANSAS

“This new season features some of the most exciting high school basketball stars in the country and delivers all the action and intense drama that comes with being an elite player,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President of Content, FOX Sports. “We are proud to be working with UNINTERRUPTED to be able to tell these young men’s inspiring stories of determination and drive that have propelled them to the top of their sport and showcase what it takes to achieve their dreams of making a college team and having a future career in the NBA.”

Past stars of “Elite Youth” who went on to NBA careers include Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) and Kenyon Martin Jr. (Houston Rockets) from season one; and R.J. Hampton (Orlando Magic), Ziare Williams (Memphis Grizzlies), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Josh Christopher (Houston Rockets) from season two.

Seasons one and two can be viewed on Tubi ahead of Season 3 of “Elite Youth” premiering January 6th on FS1.