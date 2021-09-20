Bossip Video

Carmelo Anthony reveals how LeBron James approached him about joining the Los Angeles Lakers roster for this upcoming season.

Carmelo Anthony’s NBA career has been filled with highs and lows, but if it’s one thing we’ve learned, you can never count Melo out.

From the 3rd overall pick in 2003 to questions if his career was over in 2019 before joining the Portland Trailblazers, Melo has been through it all. In the 2 years since, we thought he was done for good, but he’s now back in the game he loves and focused on a championship.

Melo is officially a member of the Los Angeles Lakers lead by LeBron James. James, who is headed toward his 19th season, is essentially forming the NBA version of the Avengers to get his next championship. While the league and fans have jokes about the age of the roster, Bron is all business and ready to bring another trophy to LA.

Recently, Carmelo was a guest on the “Million Dollarz Worth Of Game” podcast and finally revealed how LeBron recruited him to the Lakers. It didn’t take much convincing as the duo have always wanted to play together and the timing finally lined up to make that happen. Listen to Melo break down their phone call to seal the deal below and click here to watch the full episode.