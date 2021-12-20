Bossip Video

Kodak Black completes his court-ordered rehab and is now ready to get back on the road and back to his music life outside of the studio.

Kodak Black has had a roller coaster of a 2021. Along with fighting the pandemic, he started the year off behind bars before being freed. Luckily, he gained a pardon from the former administration and was free to return back to his normal life. Everything was going fine until the Florida artist failed a drug test, but luckily, he just had to do a 3 month stint in rehab over going back to jail.

According to reports from TMZ, the rapper has satisfied judges with his 90 day rehab and is free to get back to his business. Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen says the rapper had a court hearing this week to reinstate his supervised release and everything went well and the judge was pleased with his progress. He already hit the stage at the Rolling Loud LA and is ready to get back to the money full time.

Now, Kodak is focusing on making more music and staying out of trouble and of course, his tour options.

Hopefully, Kodak can stay out of trouble and a remain a free man.