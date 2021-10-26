Bossip Video

Kodak Black hopped on Instagram to defend the viral video of him touching his mother.

Kodak Black has always been an interesting character and is always going viral for things he deems as him just living his life. Recently, he went viral over a video of him dancing with his mother in which he grabs her butt, a move that left many of us scratching our heads in confusion.

Some people on social media went on to defend the rapper, stating it was a “different culture”, so “most of us wouldn’t understand”…whatever that means. After the backlash and tweets started to pile up, Kodak defended himself on Instagram Live. Kodak expressed that he is just “appreciative of his mother f”or always sticking beside him and will always make her feel beautiful because that’s his “lady” and “Queen.”

“When I see my mama, homie, I adore her,” Kodak said. “I kiss her feet, homie, what you talkin’ bout boy… Some of you n****s don’t even holla at your mama. Some of you n****s don’t even call your mama, homie. Some of you n****s don’t spend time with your mama, homie… How do you expect to love a b***h if you don’t love your ol’ girl. That’s my ol’ girl. She ain’t trippin’. I don’t give a f**k what you talkin’ bout, n***a. I grabbed my mama because I treat my mama like my lady, n***a. That’s my queen, n***a.”

The rapper went on to express that he and his mother aren’t on any “weird stuff” and that he always has to question whether he should post anything on social media. Kodak pointed out that people didn’t focus on how happy his mother was in the video, but it’s kind of hard to when people see something that is so unusual.

You can watch his entire video on the situation below.