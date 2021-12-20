Bossip Video

Live grand!

Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis teamed up with Grand Marnier to help everyone make moments grand this holiday season.

The dapper duo shared their expertise for all things holiday, from creating an entryway ‘wow’ moment to the style trends they’re seeing this holiday, how they’re gifting friends and family this year and more below:

Jason & Adair: When it comes to gifting and our collaborations, we lead with being thoughtful and effortless. This holiday season, give a bottle of Grand Marnier! Personalize it with a handwritten note or name tag. Not only does the bottle look beautiful on a bar cart or the table, but you can bring along the ingredients for your giftee’s favorite cocktail and create on the spot.

Jason: This holiday season, I am loving bold jewelry. Adding bold jewelry is an easy way to spark some glamor with your looks! Another way to add a bit of specialness to your look is the addition of a playful festive shoe. The holiday season is also the best time to play with patterns – nothing makes a bigger splash than a bold patterned dress, pants or top.

Living Grand is all in the details so when thinking about ways to plus up your look, don’t forget your nails. From cool colors to shapes and nail jewelry, it’s another small way to make a big statement. Last but not least, wearing a chic holiday pajama shirt on top is my personal favorite way to live grand with your holiday look, while striving for maximum comfort at the same time!

Jason & Adair: We enjoy letting our guests add their own twists to the cocktails! Set out a beautiful serving tray with ingredients like rosemary sprigs, pomegranate seeds, cinnamon sticks and of course an orange peel for topping off the already-made cocktails and you’ll instantly elevate your bar setting. Grand Marnier pairs with so many ingredients, we’ve found that the G&G is a perfect pour for all occasions and guests are thrilled to put their own spin on the house drink!

Jason & Adair: Adair and I love capturing special moments. Set out a film camera and let guests get behind the lens all night — a la Met Gala. Sure, you don’t get your pictures immediately but that’s part of the fun. Save yourself the holiday card and send the images to guests once they’re developed and relive the best moments of the night all over again.

Jason & Adair: Make the first moment at your holiday gathering a Grand one by turning our entryway into a photo moment — dress up your staircase or entryway table with beautiful greenery and florals, add some candlelight and, of course, no entrance is complete without a welcome drink. This season, we will be greeting guests with the signature Grand 75 cocktail.

It’s made with Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge and topped with champagne to add a celebratory feel to the occasion — plus it will impress our guests that we made it ourselves (even though it’s a simple one!) – Jason & Adair

Jason and Adair are gifting all their friends Grand Marnier’s Cordon Rouge and Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis-Alexandre which can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in many signature cocktails like the Gilded Grand and Grand 75. Check out the recipes below:

Gilded Grand

2 oz Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis-Alexandre

0.75 oz Fresh-Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Bar Spoon Honey

Rosemary Sprigs & Orange Flower Water Garnish

Combine Grand Marnier, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and bar spoon honey in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a glass with ice. Top with brut Champagne. Garnish with rosemary sprig and orange flower water.

Grand 75

1.5 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

1 Bar Spoon Simple Syrup

2 oz Brut Champagne

Orange Twirl Garnish

Combine Grand Marnier, lemon juice and simple syrup in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled flute or coupe glass. Top with brut Champagne. Garnish with an orange twirl.