Blac Youngsta responds to fans upset that he is still performing his Young Dolph diss track even after the rapper’s death.

Last month, we lost Memphis rapper Young Dolph and to say the world is still mourning his loss would be an understatement.

Recently, Blac Youngsta upset grieving fans after performing his 2016 Young Dolph diss record “Shake Sum” while at a club stop in Texas. The video hit the usual outlets and created a snowball effect of backlash. On one hand, it is one of his biggest hits but on another, it’s a very sensitive subject.

Either way, it came off as disrespectful to Dolph and those who care about him.

Youngsta took to Instagram to address the backlash and it doesn’t look like he will stop performing the song anytime soon. He also addressed rumors that his grandmother’s house was riddled with bullets shortly after Dolph’s death.

Those rumors were untrue and Youngsta said his grandmother was actually hospitalized at the time.

IM THE TYPE OF NI**A WHO AIN’T NEVA SAT BACK AND LOOKED FOR NOBODY TO FEEL SORRY FA ME! I COME FROM THE HEART OF SOUTH MEMPHIS WHERE YOU GET NO SYMPATHY, DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THAT IS… WITH THAT BEING SAID I COULD GIVE 2 F***S WHAT THE WORLD THINK BOUT ME 🤷🏾‍♂️ IT AMAZES ME HOW JUST BECAUSE IM A MUTIL MILLIONAIRE GANGSTA THAT IM PUT UNDER THIS MAGNIFYING GLASS AND EVERY LIL THING I DO/SAY RECEIVES NEGATIVITY RATHER ITS TO BE PUT OUT THAT WAY OR NOT IM HUMAN I AINT PERFECT, I GO THRU S*** JUST LIKE EVERYBODY ELSE, I DONE LOST MORE OF MY INNER NI**AS THAN ANY OTHA NI**A COMING OUTTA MY CITY *MEMPHIS* MY GRANDMA DAMN NEAR ON HER DEATH BED NOW BUT I DONT GET ON THE INTERNET CRYING BOUT IT OR LOOKING FOR THE WORLD TO FEEL SAD FOR A NI**A. WHEN THE FALSE ALLEGATIONS CAME OUT LATE LAST MONTH ABOUT SUM HAPPENING TO HER HOUSE SHE WAS HOSPITALIZED THE DAY BEFORE THAT SICK AS CAN BE, I TOOK ALL THREATS & HOPES THAT SHE DONT MAKE IT FROM ALL TYPE OF PEOPLE IDK. SEE WE AS ENTERTAINERS DEAL WITH LIFE JUST LIKE REGULAR PEOPLE DO AND YALL FELL TO REALIZE THAT, ONLY DIFFERENCE IS IM ON MY 3rd LIFE SO CANT S*** NOBDY SAY, THINK, or FEEL TOWARD ME SLOW ME DOWN OR STOP ME. IM A MAN OF GOD WHEN ITS ALL SAID AND DONE I AINT GOTTA ANSWER TO NO 1 BUT HIM WHEN ITS ALL SAID AND DONE RIGHT??? “ASSUME” WHAT YOU WANNA “ASSUME” S/O TO ALL MY SUPPORTERS, REAL DAY 1 FANS, FRIENDS, FAMILY AND PEOPLE WHO KNOW THE REAL YOUNGSTA 😈 MY GRANDMA 👵 HOUSE BUILT FROM THE GROUND UP BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 🚧 PU**Y 🏦 LINK IN MY BIO #HEAVYCAMP4LIFE 🏋🏾‍♂️ #NPOSITION ♟ NOT A GOAT, IM THE #blacksheep

In addition to him speaking on the diss track, Youngsta shared his latest music video and in it, he’s standing in a graveyard by a tomb that reads “Thornton,” the last name of Young Dolph.

If he thought fans were upset and judging him before, it’s probably only going to ramp up even more.