Memphis rapper Yong Dolph was shot and killed outside of a local bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed earlier today in Memphis Tennessee. News broke online from a local woman who went on Facebook Live claiming she witnessed the tragedy occur.

Damn that’s dolph whip ain’t it ? This somebody live pic.twitter.com/8Kx2MHXksY — Nįck 🦍🖤 (@Iamnick901) November 17, 2021

While many hoped the woman was lying and the reports were “false”, the worst was confirmed by local authorities within the hour.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

Many details are unknown at the moment but from social media and photos, the shooting appeared to be the target and occurred outside of a local bakery.

,The bakery named Makedas Cookies seemed to be a frequent choice for Dolph who was recently on their Instagram supporting the local business.

According to reports, Dolph was ambushed as soon as he got out of his car to enter the business. Unconfirmed reports suggest Dolph returned fire but would pass away from his injuries.

This is not the first time Dolph has been involved in a shooting incident. He previously detailed at least one on his single “100 shots.”

Prayers go out to Dolph’s family and his two children.

From what I’m hearing, Young Dolph went to pick up food and got ambushed, he returned fire but got hit several times and succumbed to the injuries he sustained. — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 17, 2021