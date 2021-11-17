Memphis rapper Yong Dolph was shot and killed outside of a local bakery in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed earlier today in Memphis Tennessee. News broke online from a local woman who went on Facebook Live claiming she witnessed the tragedy occur.
Damn that’s dolph whip ain’t it ? This somebody live pic.twitter.com/8Kx2MHXksY
— Nįck 🦍🖤 (@Iamnick901) November 17, 2021
While many hoped the woman was lying and the reports were “false”, the worst was confirmed by local authorities within the hour.
On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C
— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021
Many details are unknown at the moment but from social media and photos, the shooting appeared to be the target and occurred outside of a local bakery.
,The bakery named Makedas Cookies seemed to be a frequent choice for Dolph who was recently on their Instagram supporting the local business.
According to reports, Dolph was ambushed as soon as he got out of his car to enter the business. Unconfirmed reports suggest Dolph returned fire but would pass away from his injuries.
This is not the first time Dolph has been involved in a shooting incident. He previously detailed at least one on his single “100 shots.”
Prayers go out to Dolph’s family and his two children.
From what I’m hearing, Young Dolph went to pick up food and got ambushed, he returned fire but got hit several times and succumbed to the injuries he sustained.
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 17, 2021
I'm also hearing the place that Young Dolph got killed at was a cookie shop named 'Makeda's' in Memphis on Airways Blvd. Heard he was picking up cookies for his mother.
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 17, 2021
After news broke of Dolph’s passing his peers took to social media to send love and condolences his way.
Megan Thee Stallion shared a picture of Dolph who she says was one of the first rappers to heavily support the “Hot Girl” Movement.
Recently Dolph was spotted at the Jackson State Homecoming showing support for Deion Sanders and his newfound chapter as ‘Coach Prime’. Dolph also has a close relationship with Sanders’ children and the entire family.
Lord please cover the entire @YoungDolph family, friends and loved 1z. We thank u in advance Lord in Jesus name Amen. pic.twitter.com/36fpPFlV6J
— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 17, 2021
If it wasn’t for Gucci Mane we might not have been introduced to Dolph as early as we were. Gucci Mane is one of the best music executives in the world and found Dolph years ago before he went to jail and supported his movement. A lot of Dolph’s early work was with Gucci.
R. I.P. to my friend Dolph this broke my heart
— Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) November 17, 2021
Lil Yachty took to the timeline to show love for Dolph and revealed him and Dolph used to be neighbors.
Damn man, me and Dolph used to be next door neighbors. Smh. RIP DOLPH.
— concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) November 17, 2021
Kendrick Perkins shared a sad but real reminder that the most hate often comes from the place you call home
It be the people from your hometown that be out to get you! RIP Dolph 🙏🏾
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 17, 2021
Quavo who spent the early years of his career alongside Dolph as part of Gucci Mane’s growing roaster expressed his hurt from Dolph’s passing.
DAMN! This One Hurt 😞
RIP DOLPH! 🙏🏾 🙏🏾
— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 17, 2021
Fan’s have also made their way to the scene to show support and love for their hometown hero.
Young Dolph murder scene flooded with fans and police pic.twitter.com/SMH5Qh0Z3M
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 17, 2021
