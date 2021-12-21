“Euphoria” Returns After Rudderless Rue’s Relapse With Even More Drugs, Drama And Aggressive Adolescent Antics

Rue is back. Jules is back. Maddy, Cassie And Kat are back. Nate is back. Fezco, Lexi and Ali are back.

The trailer for Season 2 of HBO’s dramatic teenage series “Euphoria” has arrived and has the people talking. At first glance, things look pretty familiar. Rue’s still beefing with her mom, still grappling with addiction issues and obsessing over Jules, but judging from the amount of police cars in the Season 2 trailer, she’s also about to be getting in more trouble than ever before.

While the 2 minute, 40 second clip shares a number of familiar face, we’re also greeted with several sightings of musician Dominic Fike, who joins the season as a possible love interest / new obsession for Rue, although we also get a glimpse of him hanging with Jules as well. It also looks like Rue is potentially putting herself in serious danger of breaking rule number 4 of Biggie’s “Ten Crack Commandments,” by becoming a drug dealer herself.

As for the rest of the gang, Maddy seems to still have a really twisted outlook on what’s sexy. Cassie seems to be in danger of falling for Nate — and making some poor fashion choices, and Kat — oh Kat honey we are worried about what has Kat making these angsty faces in the trailer.

Check out the trailer for yourself:

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, Colman Domingo and Austin Abrams star as regulars on “Euphoria.”

Season Two of “Euphoria” hits HBO on Jan. 9 and will air weekly episodes Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.