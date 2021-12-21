Bossip Video

Drake is off the hook in one of his latest legal battles.

The rapper just beat a $4 billion lawsuit filed against him by a woman who allegedly broke into his home back in 2017. In the lawsuit, she claimed that the rapper publicly defamed her on Instagram.

According to reports from Billboard, Mesha Collins filed the case this past summer, claiming that the artist defamed her by sharing her private information on social media. Collins filed the case without an attorney, with Drake’s legal team quickly debunking the case, which his attorney described as being “frivolous.”

“After trespassing at his home and being arrested in 2017, plaintiff Mesha Collins now attempts to make contact with musician Aubrey Drake Graham by suing him,” Drake’s attorney, Stanton “Larry” Stein, wrote in a filing from last month. “This is pure fiction. Until he was served with this lawsuit, Graham had no idea who Collins was.”

Unsurprisingly, in the end, Collins could not prove that anything Drake had posted to social media was remotely connected to her, and the judge presiding over it ordered for the case to be dismissed.

“Plaintiff Collins has not demonstrated any of defendant Graham’s statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements,” Judge Virginia Keeny wrote in a statement. “Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her, she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person.”