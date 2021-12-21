Bossip Video

Gangsta Book opens up with VladTV about the scary Verzuz moment when Bizzy Bone lost his cool and threw a bottle at her.

When Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs N Harmony were announced for a Verzuz battle, we were all excited and had a pretty good idea of who would win. Three 6 Mafia has a catalog that is too deep and sampled too often to really lose in any fashion.

As the promo videos started to roll in for the event, there was a different energy immediately spotted by many. The night of the event came and before it was underway, a scuffle broke out between the two camps. Gangsta Boo is finally opening up about Bizzy Bone starting the scuffle and him throwing a bottle at her.

“It was the throwing stuff for me,” Boo explained. “I don’t care what you was going to say or what you didn’t say. The throwing stuff—everybody has triggers, and that was a scary moment to see my multi-millionaire friends. I don’t even remember it. I remembered it when I watched it.”

The ordeal had to be very triggering and especially when dealing with someone that is a live wire and unpredictable. However, she explains Crunchy Black didn’t forget and remembered every detail and was able to help her recall all of the details.

“The thing about CB, he an observer. He was in the back the whole time, watching and peeping. That’s what he do. I’m just shocked. I don’t even know nothing about bottle caps being twisted. On god. I knew a bottle then I saw a mic…it was two things. It was crazy.”

In an earlier interview, Crunchy Black explained to Vlad he thought the fight was a distraction because Three 6 ran the score up immediately. If you watched the battle, you saw the massacre that happened, so CB’s story isn’t that far fetched.

You can watch Gangsta Boo’s full interview below.