Last night Verzuz featured the first fight we’ve seen on stage after Bizzy Bone did exactly as we expected him to, leading to Swizz Beatz to implement new rules going forward.

Last night we finally got the long-awaited Bone Thugs N Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Verzuz match up. As soon as the battle was announced respectfully we all knew Three 6 Mafia was going home the winner but it was going to still be a good time. The energy to start was amazing but early on in the show, Bizzy Bone felt he was being mocked and threw his microphone and a bottle of water which started an onstage scuffle.

Bizzy has an open history of battling with his mental health which he touched on in his 2001 release of his single Schizophrenic and Three Six rapper Gangsta Boo kept screaming for him to “take his meds.” As far as what set Bizzy off he thought he was being mocked but we believe it was just drunk rambling from Three 6 that he took personally.

Regardless of what happened early on the rest of the show went off flawlessly and with a star-studded guest list that put every other Verzuz to shame. The fact we saw Project Pat and La Chat perform “Chickenhead” in 2021 while rocking back and forth is a moment in black history. Lil Wayne, Lil Flip, Terrence Howard, Lil Jon, Chamillionaire, Wiz, 8 Ball, MJG, and others also attended.

Now that the event is over, Swizz Beatz is reevaluating the rules to make sure no tomfoolery will happen again like last night. This is smart because the entire event was almost ruined and we almost didn’t get to see such an epic battle. You can take a look below at some of the new rules Swizz cooked up in the comments on the fly like a true entrepreneur.

As far as the next Verzuz the streets are alleging that T.I. Verzuz Lil Wayne is next up.