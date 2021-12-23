Heart Eyes & Hoops: Here’s How Danny Green Extravagantly Exchanged I Do’s With Bride Bae Blair Bashen

Congratulations! Danny Green and Blair Bashen are officially husband and wife and we are super excited to share some of the details from their stunning nuptials!

Such a beautiful couple right?

Danny and Blair called on designer Yaz Quiles’ experiential events firm Pop! by Yaz to help them curate the wedding of their dreams.

Danny and Blair’s Houston wedding was dubbed The Green Bash, as a nod to both of their last names. The color green was also implemented throughout the event — from the bridal party’s attire to elements of greenery used in the reception decor.

Stunning. It should probably come as no surprise that Inside Weddings is actually dedicating their Winter cover story (part of an eight page editorial spread) to the Green’s wedding.

Blair is actually on the cover, looking stunning in her Galia Lahav gown from Veil & Salon in a close up shot by photographer Amy Anaiz.

“I’m elated to be on the cover and have our wedding featured in Inside Weddings,” Blair Bashen Green said. “It was a truly magical moment in our lives. I hope that the readers enjoy getting a glimpse into our special day and maybe even inspire some future wedding ideas for other couples. We were so blessed to have our friends, family, and especially Yaz Quiles, the Pop! by Yaz team, and vendors who made The Green Bash an experience we will never forget!”

The Green Bash spanned over the course of a weekend in Houston, Blair’s hometown. The Post Oak hotel in Uptown Houston hosted most of the weekend’s events including the rehearsal dinner, welcome party and wedding.

“The Green Bash conveyed a modern iteration of elements of nature, mixing in luxe mirrored and metal accents, a theme carried throughout the weekend, which built up over the event stages. The rehearsal dinner offered botanical minimalism, and the welcome party evoked a tropical escape, as it burst with bold decor and bright visions of birds of paradise. The encore ceremony and reception, lush with a variety of blossoms, and green foliage, dazzled with unexpected sparkles,” said Yaz Quiles on the experiential design themed after the couple’s surname.

Guests at The Green Bash included the couple’s families and friends from across the world who enjoyed a performance by Chante Moore and sounds by DJ Nitrane.

