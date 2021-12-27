Gucci Mane shows off his luxurious $1,000,000 Jacob & Co. Bugatti watch from his wifey Keyshia before they celebrate baby Ice’s first birthday.

When it comes to jewelry in hip-hop, nobody has had more insane ice than Gucci Mane himself.

His Bart Simpson chain deserves to be in a museum alongside his other legendary chains, such as his iconic ice cream chain. Gucci has always told us he is the coldest and ran the coldest label for decades without any disputes whatsoever.

When it comes to watches, Gucci has always mixed modern with new with brands most have never heard of.

When GQ started their Youtube segment On The Rocks, it was a piece of content for artists, athletes, and more to show off their favorite pieces. The one constant throughout almost every episode was the fact every person shouted out Gucci Mane and when asked who has the best jewels, everyone agreed it was Gucci no matter their age or profession.

For Christmas, his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir took it to a new level gifting Gucci a Jacob and Co. Buggati Chiron Baguette with the price tag just over $1,000,000.00. The watch is the perfect gift for the king of ice. During the holidays Gucci and Keyshia also celebrated the first birthday of their son, who has the perfect name, ICE.