Celebrities react to the passing of Hall Of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden.

This year we’ve lost so many legends and the loss continues coming even in the last days of 2021. Yesterday we learned Hall Of Fame coach and broadcasting Icon John Madden passed away at the age of 85. The league said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.

While John had been out of the spotlight in the later years of his life every generation has been impacted by the Madden video gaming putting a connection in the hearts of millions even if they didn’t witness him in his prime years.

Of course, once news broke the outpouring of love hit the internet.

When it comes to broadcasting, Madden put the bar so high that an entire generation has admitted no one will ever touch what he has done.

“Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable,” his former team the Raiders said in a statement.

As we mourn the loss of the sports legend let’s take a look at all the love that has been shown for Madden and remember the good times.