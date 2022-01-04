Bad & Beaujolais: Fermented Family Secrets Unfold In Sonoma Valley Soap Opera “The Kings Of Napa” [TRAILER]

How does the saying go — More Money, More Problems?

While we were holidaying last week, the Oprah Winfrey Network debuted the trailer and key art to their juicy new drama, “The Kings of Napa” from acclaimed writer and executive producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”) and Warner Bros. Television which is set to premiere on OWN next Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Kings of Napa” is centered on a gorgeous and picturesque Napa Valley, California vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status land them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom — to their own power, wealth, and legacy.

The series features Ebonée Noel (“FBI,” “Wrecked”) who plays August King, the middle sibling and the family’s brilliant marketing whiz who’s passionate about wine and always looking for new ways to expand the business. Rance Nix (“Zero Issue,” “Amsterdam Ave”) plays Dana King, the older brother and the savvy CFO of the winery. Karen LeBlanc (“Ransom,” “Jack Ryan”) plays Vanessa King, the matriarch of the family who gave up her career to help run the winery in Napa with her husband Reginald King, played by Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire,” “Da 5 Bloods”). Yaani King Mondschein (“The Prince & Me,” “Saving Grace”) plays Bridgette Pierce, the cousin of the King siblings who works as the vineyard manager for House of Kings wine. Ashlee Brian (“The Forty-Year-Old Version,” “Family Reunion”) plays Christian King, the youngest brother with swag who manages the winery’s bottling facility but knows little about growing grapes. And Devika Parikh (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Aquaman”) plays Melanie Pierce, August’s aunt who is now back in the States with a firestorm that threatens to change the King family forever.

Check out the trailer below:

Play

If you couldn’t already tell, Ebonée Noel is at the center of all the drama — but we’re not even going to hold you, Rance Nix is a real scene stealer. His character Dana gets ALL the best lines and has an ego that can’t be checked. We know he’s going to draw some comparisons to Peter Dinklage’s “Game Of Thrones” character Tyrion Lannister (for obvious reasons) but Dana is a huge pain in the a$$ for little sis August — and we loooooove to see it. We don’t want to spoil anything but the first episode gets super spicy thanks to an unexpected turn of events. When we first heard about this show we didn’t know what to expect but now we see it’s got the makings of a Black “Dynasty” and we are absolutely here for it.

“The Kings of Napa” is produced for OWN by Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Sherman Barrois serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown (“Love Is__,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”) and Oprah Winfrey. Academy Award® winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) directs the first two episodes of the series.

“Kings Of Napa” premieres on OWN next Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Will you be watching?