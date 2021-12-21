BOSSIP Holiday Movie Guide: Our Merry Trio Of Movie Lovers Looks At ‘Operation Christmas Drop’ And ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’

Tis the season for ho ho ho — holiday movies!

This week we’re getting into two family friendly titles you can enjoy with friends and family while enjoying the holiday spirit.

‘Operation Christmas Drop’ stars Kat Graham as Erica, a congressional assistant who is tasked with investigating a US Air Force base in Guam with the intention of finding a reason to recommend its closure. Alexander Ludwig co-stars as Captain Andrew Jantz, the Air Force captain chosen to show Erica around the USAF base and convince her that it should remain open. The base has a yearly tradition of airlifting goods to the small islands of Micronesia for Christmas. Andrew shows Erica around the base and various islands and demonstrates that the tradition is worthwhile and the base should not be closed — and as to be expected, romance between Erica and Andrew blooms during these events.

‘Operation Christmas Drop’ is streaming now on Netflix.

BOSSIP hosts also had a heartwarming look at ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog,’ based on the classic children’s book “Clifford the Big Red Dog” by Norman Bridwell. This adventure comedy film directed by Walt Becker stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth Howard, a 12-year-old girl who has to save Clifford from an evil genetic engineering experiment. Jack Whitehall plays Emily’s Uncle Casey Howard and Kenan Thompson plays Clifford’s veterinarian. Thompson’s role is actually a full circle moment, as he voiced the character Hamburger in the original Clifford animated series. John Cleese plays Mr. Bridwell, the magical animal rescuer who gives Clifford to Emily. He is named after the creator of the Clifford character, Norman Bridwell.

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ is currently streaming on Paramount +.

Check out our Bossip Holiday Movie Guide below: