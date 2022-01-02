1 of 14 ❯ ❮

This year was a tough one… The culture mourned some devastating losses this year and even to this very moment we are losing legends. On Friday, Betty White died at age of 99 just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022. Talk about a parting shot. If 2020 was hell, then 2021 was gluten-free hell. BOSSIP would like to take a moment to acknowledge some of our favorite artists, actors, auteurs, and authors that went to be with the king. There are obviously a great many people who could have added to this list, sadly, but here are some that really hit us hard. Rest in peace to everyone mentioned. We want to send love and healing to the families and friends who are still mourning this holiday season.

Michael K. Williams One of the most prolific and iconic actors of the modern era. Michael K. Williams was 54 years old when he passed away on Septemer 6, 2020. It’s still hard to believe that he’s not longer here.

DMX This one hurt bad. Earl Simmons was one of the most recognizable voices of all time. Not only in tone and timber but also in emotional depth and earnestness. 50 years on this Earth cemented a legacy that will last hundreds of years. Think about that. God bless, DMX.

Cicely Tyson The word “icon” gets tossed around real loosely these days and some might argue that it has lost its value to oversaturation. However, the word still has a legitimate definition and Cecily Tyson embodies every syllable. We’re lucky to have lived during the same 96 years that she graced this planet.

Virgil Abloh Virgil Abloh changed streetwear and high fashion forever with his Off-White line in addition to his myriad of collaborations and designs as the head of men’s for Louis Vuitton. He was friend to a lot of people and the outpouring of shock and love when news of his death reached the masses was only a small testimony to his influence.

Betty White Why, Lawd? Why? Betty White was just 18 days away from her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022 and on December 31, 2021 we get the heartbreaking news that one of the GOATs has left this physical realm. She is THEE Golden Girl like Megan is THEE Stallion.

Biz Markie So. Many. Legends. News of Biz Markie’s passing hit particularly hard because the community was still reeling from the passing of DMX just a few months earlier. Nobody beats the Biz and nobody can be the Biz. He’s a one-of-one.

Clarence Williams III This brotha is one of the most dynamic actors across several decades and his voice is one of the most powerful, terrifying, sincere, menacing things we’ve ever heard. From the stage at the theater to in front of a camera, Clarence Williams III was a force.

Bell Hooks One of the most necessary and poignant writers of our time. Bell Hooks collection of books explore feminisim and racism and how many of society’s ills are influenced by one another and working in tandem. As a professor she surely influenced students to tackle these issues and we have no doubt that her teachings will be in the DNA of our future leaders.

Dustin Diamond It’s sad when anybody dies but damn, bruh, Screech?!? The news of Dustin Diamond’s death caught everyone off guard because it was not public knowledge that he was battling stage 4 lung cancer. 44-years-old is way too young.

Larry King Larry King lived a helluva life. He interviewed literally everybody on Earth who has achieved a level of success or notoriety. He was married EIGHT TIMES! He left it all on the field for 87 years. Gotta respect it.

Hank Aaron Depending on where you stand on the subject of Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron can still be considered the homerun king. The former Atlanta Braves first baseman/right fielder is not just an all-time great baseball player, he’s a historical figure on every level.

Colin Powell General. Leader. Role Model. These are some of the words that most people would use to describe Colin Powell. The long-tenured Army officer, Secretary of State, politician, author, diplomat, etc. has been a known figurehead of America for a very long time and through controversy and triumph, he remained respected and revered.