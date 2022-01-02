Bossip Video

Instead of waiting a few months until April 1 to play a trick on some of her famous friends, Halle Berry decided to start off 2022 with a biiiig misdirection.

On Saturday, January 1, the Catwoman actress posted a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, that really made it seem like the two of them tied the knot.

The photos of the couple kissing were taken in a chapel on what appears to be a resort, and according to reports from TMZ, the couple is staying at a super fancy hotel in Bora Bora. As if that wasn’t enough reason to think the pair got hitched, Halle captioned the pic, which shows the 55-year-old wearing a flower crown as she gets up on her toes to kiss Van, “well, IT’S OFFICIAL!” which makes for an even more convincing storyline.

Immediately, Berry’s celebrity friends flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, with big names like Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer wishing the couple well on their marriage.

“The Rock” reacted by posting a bunch of clapping emojis with the caption, “congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!” Octavia Spencer chimed in … “Congratulations!!!!!”

In reality, Berry’s joke is revealed with the next caption, “It’s 2022!” So, the full message is: “It’s official: It’s 2022.”

Halle actually hashtagged “#Gotcha,” in the initial caption, but apparently, that was too obvious so she edited it out to make for a better prank. As fans of the actress already know, Halle Berry has been married 3 times, and some of the break-ups have been super difficult on the actress. With that information in mind, a 4th marriage would be a little surprising–though she and Van Hunt are clearly very serious. Whatever the case, it’s good to see the star’s famous friends are excited for her no matter the situation.

Halle’s since clarified on IG that it was all indeed a JOKE.

Did YOU think Halle was tying the knot with her honey, Van Hunt?