Halle Berry Walks Us Through Her History-Making Iconic Outfits For VOGUE’s “Life In Looks”

Did you know Halle Berry won Miss Ohio and Miss Teen America and Miss USA pageants wearing her prom dress?

Halle Berry is the latest celebrity to take a walk down memory lane for VOGUE Magazine’s “Life In Looks” video series. In the 11-minute clip, Halle talks about 12 looks via photos prepared by VOGUE. Some are historic moments, like her 2002 Academy Awards win for ‘Monster’s Ball,’ which she reveals she believes was intended to be a full circle moment for Dorothy Dandridge, who was previously nominated for an Oscar but didn’t win during her lifetime. Berry also shares that she believes she and Dandridge were deeply connected, and that she felt that when she tried on one of Dandridge’s dresses and a pair of her shoes and discovered neither needed alterations and actually fit her perfectly.

Halle also discussed covering her body in talcum powder to wear the bright orange latex outfit from her film ‘B.A.P.S’ and described how she initially cut her hair off to set herself apart from other Black actresses in the 90’s because she felt that casting directors were really just selecting actresses at random from a pool of options that was nearly identical.

We also loved her memories about becoming a Bond girl and appearing on the cover of VOGUE for the first time.

We honestly learned SO much! What did you think of Halle’s “Life In Looks?” Which look was your favorite?